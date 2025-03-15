Vučić: Western Intelligence Agencies Behind Protests

President Aleksandar Vučić stated that he will not resign in response to the mass protests. According to estimates from the army, 88,000 people participated in the protests in Belgrade, while the police reported a figure of 107,000. He pointed out that these numbers are significantly lower than those claimed by the organizers of the demonstration. Vučić emphasized that provocations occurred during the rallies.

Aleksandar Vučić, President of Serbia:

"I commend the wise, serious, and responsible approach of the security forces, the police, as well as the military security agency and intelligence services, who deciphered the plans and understood that the main events were actually unfolding in one location, where a number of incidents were being planned. I am proud that 99% of the protesting students did not want any incidents."