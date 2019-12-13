3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Commissioning of second power unit of BelNPP scheduled for 2022
The second power unit of the BelNPP is planned to be commissioned next year. Nuclear fuel will be loaded into the reactor core until the end of this year. The hot run-in phase has ended there. The functionality of the main equipment and technological systems has been checked. The Minister of Energy Viktor Karankevich stated that. The first power unit (after being connected to the grid last week) is now at nominal capacity. The poweris supplied to all regions of the country. Almost 4 billion kilowatt-hours has already been produced. Belarus and Russia will create a common electricity market, which is envisaged by the union program. Now the pans for business entities are being discussed. The price of Russian gas in Belarus remains at the level of this year.
The 25th Belarusian Energy and Environmental Forum has opened in Minsk today. The innovations and best practices of energy saving and its efficiency in the fuel and energy complex and industry are promoted.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All