Commissioning of second power unit of BelNPP scheduled for 2022

The second power unit of the BelNPP is planned to be commissioned next year. Nuclear fuel will be loaded into the reactor core until the end of this year. The hot run-in phase has ended there. The functionality of the main equipment and technological systems has been checked. The Minister of Energy Viktor Karankevich stated that. The first power unit (after being connected to the grid last week) is now at nominal capacity. The poweris supplied to all regions of the country. Almost 4 billion kilowatt-hours has already been produced. Belarus and Russia will create a common electricity market, which is envisaged by the union program. Now the pans for business entities are being discussed. The price of Russian gas in Belarus remains at the level of this year.