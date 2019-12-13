President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the workers and veterans of the aviation industry on their professional holiday, the Civil Aviation Day.



"By performing the complicated tasks in the emerging environment, you have preserved and continue to develop a very necessary and important industry for the economy of the country, giving people an opportunity to do business, maintain contacts with their families and just to travel," reads the congratulatory message.



The Belarusian leader underlined that civil aviation is the work of many people, real professionals: pilots, engineers, air traffic controllers, flight attendants, ground service specialists, who ensure comfort and safety of transportation, connect cities and countries every day



The President said a special word of gratitude to the veterans, who devoted their best years to civil aviation and today pass their experience to the youth. "I wish you all good health, happiness, well-being, peaceful skies and new successes on the ground and in the air," Alexander Lukashenko added.



