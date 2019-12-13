EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Easter services banned in Kiev

Kiev has banned Easter services due to martial law declared in the country. They will be held only in online mode, specified the city administration. Restrictions were explained by the curfew. The decision to cancel the festive services just coincided with the mass seizures of churches of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Meanwhile, footage of Ukrainian fighters at the front painting grenades in yellow and blue colors and drawing Ukrainian symbols on them appeared on the Internet on the eve of the holy day.

