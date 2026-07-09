In his address to the 250th anniversary of American independence, US President Donald Trump noted that the US's greatest enemy is communists. Apparently, this is how he defines his political opponents from the Democratic camp, but various forms of socialist views are developing not only in America but throughout the world.

The topic of social justice is fundamental today. In Europe, for example, more and more people are taking to the streets with red flags, but not in the spirit of following Karl Marx, Friedrich Engels, or Vladimir Lenin. The demand is growing for justice and a normal way of life for themselves and their children, as the vision of the future is effectively fading away.

Vyacheslav Danilovich, a member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, discussed how the paradigm voiced by the American leader during his anniversary celebrations influences the entire global community today in his "Aktualny Interview" interview.

The interviewee suggested that Donald Trump was referring to the left wing of the Democratic Party. However, one shouldn't discount the People's Republic of China, which is the United States' main economic and geopolitical competitor in the Pacific region. "Surely these meanings were implied in the American president's speech," the deputy believes.

They'll never be able to defeat China: How Lukashenko criticized US hegemony in an interview with Rick Sanchez

The interviewee emphasized that, when discussing the successful development of humanity, the idea of social justice must be at the core, unless, of course, there's an intention to slide into total control with highly individualized consumers who will consume whatever they're served, and will only see and hear what's on their devices.

"Yes, this is the ideal dream of globalists who see the world system as the power of transnational corporations over a highly individualized humanity. Financial circles are also interested in the state's "withdrawal" from the political arena. This is unacceptable for Belarus, which is why one of the key elements of the Belarusian state's ideology is social justice. The idea of justice is fundamentally embedded in the Belarusian mentality. And today, the demand for it in the global community is very high," explained Vyacheslav Danilovich.

Vyacheslav Danilovich, Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus

He is confident that this is one of the reasons for the emergence of a multipolar world order, which is aimed at building equitable relationships that take into account mutually beneficial cooperation and the interests of each state.

But won't such rhetoric from the American leader lead to the fragmentation of the global community and the reemergence of two blocs – socialists-communists and capitalists? A Belarusian deputy responded to this opinion by saying that in a multipolar world order, it's perfectly normal for groups of states to exist that prioritize certain things. "Yes, history has it that in America, the right-wing component, as an alternative to the communist movement, dominated for virtually the entire period, but that doesn't mean other countries should emulate them. Belarus has its own path, and we are developing social justice not to spite anyone, but to ensure the normal development of society and the state. We are drawing closer to those countries for whom the idea of social justice is also a priority. But this doesn't mean the Republic of Belarus isn't open to interaction and mutually beneficial cooperation with other states. We have repeatedly emphasized that the key condition is mutual respect for interests, sovereignty, and mutually beneficial cooperation," Vyacheslav Danilovich recalled.