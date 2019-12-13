Vyazynka renovated for anniversary of Yanka Kupala

The memorial reserve "Vyazanka" was renewed for the 140th anniversary of Yanka Kupala. The open-air museum recreates the atmosphere of the ancient place, where the future poet was born in 1882. Now it has a picturesque landscape, wooden buildings of the former manor, the area of mass festivities and the monument to the poet.



This year, the exposition site was reconstructed including the museum building, which contains literary and documentary compositions of Kupala. And the authentic building of the 19th century barn has been turned into an exhibition space.



The memorial reserve "Vyazanka" is one of the branches of the State Literary Museum of Yanka Kupala.



