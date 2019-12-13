Elections in the United States are registered in the top of world news. Even armed conflicts have faded into the background. And it is security that is the area that may feel the changes after the elections in America. This is clearly understood in the Belarusian army, which draws the conclusions. Some of them are discussed in the project "Disposition".

The news of Biden's cessation of electoral battles did not shake the Belarusian army. And although many on the planet are panicking, cannot eat and have forgotten about everything except the elections in the United States, even the schedule in our troops has not changed. The fighters do not cry out "what will happen next?" and do not fall into depression. It is in Europe that they are now going to radically strengthen their own defense system, fearing Trump's reforms and a decrease in military support, and we have everything planned in advance, for any person or event. The system is debugged taking into account all threats. Even diving descents were not canceled because of world passions! It's still exciting to go deep when Biden withdrew, but no - classes are in full swing on the Dnieper. Swimmers study techniques that have shown effectiveness in Ukraine.

Anton Lyapich, head of diving operations:

Here are representatives of demining groups that carry out underwater demining, and representatives of engineering units that conduct reconnaissance of water obstacles, are engaged in ensuring the navigation of combat vehicles in their units. People here are all experienced. Within the framework of this gathering, their qualifications are checked, confirmed or improved by their diving qualifications.

It's strange, but our troops don't even find time to discuss how Kamala Harris is doing. What do you intend to do? It is in all talk shows that analysts are now practicing Harris's plans, but, for example, in the army training center, yesterday's recruits ignore the political agenda. Suspicious detachment is even demonstrated. They wind up kilometers for themselves on tracks and wheels... And we have enough of our own strong women.

Ekaterina Lovchaya, head of the lesson at the training site, 72 Joint Training Center:

Today is the first driving. They are practicing their skills in driving off-road, the guys are driving a car for the first time, so, of course, the moment is exciting. But everyone is happy. The most important thing is a fighting spirit, so that they are not afraid, do not worry if something suddenly goes wrong, so that they do not drift.

But maybe the Belarusian fighters were influenced by Trump's charisma! Explosive power. Even Elon Musk writes about the ex-president of the United States almost every day. The heads of state are now ingratiating themselves with him... But it is amazing: somehow without much reverence and piety for Trump at the Belarusian training grounds. And the guards do not make mistakes. And artillerymen have their own charisma! And explosive power. Msta, Hyacinth, Carnation exclude even the prospect of success for an eventual opponent.

Commander of the Msta-B division:

We are mastering new types of work, it's like a reconnaissance and fire circuit, we work in a system with unmanned aircraft, we also use computer technology, now we have received and are testing another program. Roughly speaking, there is no such old work anymore – we are already working completely from closed firing positions, everything is buried, everything is hidden, the crews are working: one crew – one firing position.