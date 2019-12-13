Travel to 3 neighboring countries temporarily banned

The Foreign Ministry recommends Belarusians to return from Lithuania within the next 3 days. Temporary restrictions on entry were introduced by the neighboring countries. These are additional measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. From this day on, foreigners will not be allowed in Ukraine, including for transit. However, there are exceptions for a certain categories of citizens. The list can be found on the website of the State Border Committee of our country. The same rules took effect the border with Poland. International air and rail traffic, including transit travel, has been cut off.



Today, Lithuania has also restricted the entry of foreigners. Truckers will only be able to cross the border at Medininkai checkpoint (on the Belarusian side "Kamenny Log") and "Raigardas".



