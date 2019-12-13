Red zones closed: more hospital departments switch to providing planned medical care

The positive dynamic allows the hospitals to return to the optimal work regime. Operations are also resumed in medical institutions, which is vital for many patients.

In general, a decline of Covid-19 incidence is noticed.

We treat our people, trying to eliminate the infection faster. The base of Soviet medicine has been preserved and improved in Belarus. If we had not developed our healthcare, we would experience the situation of our neighbors and some West countries. Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus





Modernization of medical institutions improved the doctors’ work.

The renovation process is ongoing in Brest Regional Hospital. The infectious diseases department was reconstructed 5 years ago. The hospital made an unambiguous decision, when coronavirus didn’t exist: every patient should have an oxygen point. The cardiac surgery department was also equipped with oxygen stations.

Some departments have not stopped the assistance of the planned medical care since the spread of the coronavirus infection, for example, ophtolmology and orthopedics wards.

The 2nd surgical building of Vitebsk Regional Oncological Dispensary has returned to its usual work today. A complete disinfection was carried out. Now patients will be able to receive high-tech care.

In conditions of a difficult epidemiological situation, doctors’ counterparts from universities come to the aid. A diagnostic center was opened at Gomel Medical University.

Any help is vital, and each closed red zone is like an intermediate victory in the fight against infection.