Pennons "For courage and fortitude during the war" to be installed first time ever at foot of Mound of Glory

Our memory is stronger than time: this is the message that will be evident at all the festive sites dedicated to the 78th anniversary of the liberation of our country from the Nazi invaders. For the first time in history, pennons "For courage and steadfastness during the war", awarded to various Belarusian communities will be displayed at the sacred place - the foot of the Mound of Glory.



27 pennons from different towns of Belarus were delivered to the capital. Now they are in Minsk military commandant's office and are being prepared for the holiday. Behind each such cloth there is a tragic and heroic history of the locality - the feat of the Red Army soldiers, workers, partisans and underground fighters, committed in the defense or liberation of their native land. The pennons will be carried by soldiers of the guard of honor unit.



