Graduates of first Belarusian agrarian classes to enter universities this year

The graduates, who have studied subjects related to agriculture for 2 years in addition to the main educational program. They can enter specialized educational institutions without exams after an interview. Young professionals need to work for 5 years after university graduation. The first agrarian classes were created in 2018. There are 37 of them in Minsk Region.



About 50% of the young specialists remain in the same workplace, some of them go to other farms after practice. Agricultural enterprises of Minsk Region are trying to stimulate promising employees with social packages. This facilitates the construction of new housing, the availability of good social infrastructure in the countryside and additional material payments.



