Power generation by wind turbines in Belarus increased by more than 20 times

Taming the elements can be useful. On the way to switching to alternative energy sources, wind power is the most promising. Last year alone, the total capacity of wind turbines worldwide increased by 14%. This is an all-time record for the wind power market. More than a hundred wind turbines are operating in Belarus. Over the past five years, the power generation by windmills in our country has increased by more than 20 times.

Marina Belous, head of the Project "Removing barriers to wind energy development in the Republic of Belarus:

"We have all conditions in our country for the development of wind energy. First of all, we have suitable climatic conditions. According to the recently updated atlas of wind potential of Belarus, the average wind speed at the altitude of 100 meters is about 5, 5-7 meters per second. This is already a good indicator for the construction of wind power plants."