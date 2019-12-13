High demand for Belarusian health resorts - up to 60% of places reserved for June-July.

The Belarusian health resorts offer wide programs of recovery, rehabilitation and rest. 60% of places have already been booked for June and July. The services are also in demand in spring season. For example, the health resort "Berezka" in Soligorsk District is now fully occupied. Apart from medical procedures, the spa complex and the fitness center are especially popular among the vacationers.



The format of health resort treatment attracts not only the Belarusians. Since the beginning of the year more than 22 thousand foreigners have rested in our health centers. Mostly they are Russian citizens. By the way, during the last 2 weeks the sales of vouchers for foreign guests have almost doubled. This is also due to the removal of restrictions on crossing the Belarusian-Russian border.



