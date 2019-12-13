3.42 RUB
Belarusians lay flowers at Eternal Flame in Khatyn
Flowers are being laid at the Eternal Flame in Khatyn by top officials, students, workers. Each of them walks the path along which the Nazis pushed the innocent inhabitants of the village.
All-Belarusian prayer will continue in Khatyn until the evening. The memorial will be attended by a column of motorists wishing to honor the memory of the victims.
