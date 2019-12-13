PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarusians lay flowers at Eternal Flame in Khatyn

Flowers are being laid at the Eternal Flame in Khatyn by top officials, students, workers. Each of them walks the path along which the Nazis pushed the innocent inhabitants of the village.

All-Belarusian prayer will continue in Khatyn until the evening. The memorial will be attended by a column of motorists wishing to honor the memory of the victims.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All