Exhibition "Distinct Minsk": journey through time at National Library of Belarus

Take a walk along the streets of "Distinct Minsk". The exhibition at the National Library of Belarus is a kind of journey through time, which is made real by the works of the Belarusian classics and photographers. 20 artists depicted landmarks and symbols with special warmth and respect for the native capital. The outlines of the familiar buildings, ancient streets without a modern gloss. Old postcards, historical editions and graphic letters don't let you forget what the capital of Belarus was like at different times, a hero-city with a thousand-year history.