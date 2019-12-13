3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Exhibition "Distinct Minsk": journey through time at National Library of Belarus
Take a walk along the streets of "Distinct Minsk". The exhibition at the National Library of Belarus is a kind of journey through time, which is made real by the works of the Belarusian classics and photographers. 20 artists depicted landmarks and symbols with special warmth and respect for the native capital. The outlines of the familiar buildings, ancient streets without a modern gloss. Old postcards, historical editions and graphic letters don't let you forget what the capital of Belarus was like at different times, a hero-city with a thousand-year history.
The exposition is supplemented by thematic editions from the funds of the national library: colorful albums, popular science publications, tourist booklets, postcards with landscapes, historical sites and monuments of Minsk.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All