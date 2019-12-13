EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Exhibition timed to 100th anniversary of Nikolai Volynets opens in Maryina Gorka

In memory of the oldest painter and one of the best portraitists of the country. An exhibition timed to the 100th anniversary of Nikolai Volynets opened in Maryina Gorka. 14 canvases bring to life the faces of war and labour heroes, political and creative figures.

Exposition timed to 35th anniversary of Chernobyl accident

Another exposition in the local history museum is dedicated to the anniversary of the Chernobyl accident. There are documents and photos, biographies of the liquidators. There are also artistic and literary works about the events of 1986.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All