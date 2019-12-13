3.42 RUB
Exhibition on 5th anniversary of National Center for Contemporary Arts
Abstraction with the label "Made in Belarus" is presented in the Center for Contemporary Arts. Some of the valuable items were exhibited in art halls: from classic sculptures by Konstantin Selikhanov to author's art furniture by Elina Schindler. In total, 33 original exhibits were included in the exposition. Their works were purchased personally from Belarusian authors for the state budget funds.
The concept of the exhibition includes works by winners of the National Award in the field of fine arts and paintings by Vitebsk art association. Now art historians are searching for new art objects from young authors.
