Exhibition for Mother's Day at Belarusian State Pedagogical University

The main building of the Pedagogical University hosted an art exhibition that shows the purpose of women, dispels gender stereotypes and reveals the role of the beautiful half in the history of art. The exhibition includes the works of students, teachers and graduates of the institution.

Those who are interested can not only look at the works of artists, but also attend a series of lectures and trainings, and meet famous women leaders during thematic discussions.

