"The Colors of Venezuela" exhibition opens in Minsk

"The Colors of Venezuela" is a compilation exhibition, in which we would like to show the most interesting and significant in the culture, history and traditions of our country. We presented photos with landscapes, items of arts and crafts and folk art. A special section of the exposition is dedicated to important historical milestones in Venezuela, such as the Battle of Carabobo. Our pride is our collection of photographic portraits of our legendary leader Hugo Chavez.

Mairena Nieves Arvelaiz, organizer of "The Colors of Venezuela" exhibition