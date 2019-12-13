3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
"The Colors of Venezuela" exhibition opens in Minsk
"The Colors of Venezuela" is presented in Minsk-based gallery "University of Culture". The opening of the exhibition took place on a symbolic day in Venezuelan history, the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Carabobo, which was decisive in gaining the country's independence. The exhibition is housed in three halls. It includes about 200 items in five thematic sections.
"The Colors of Venezuela" is a compilation exhibition, in which we would like to show the most interesting and significant in the culture, history and traditions of our country. We presented photos with landscapes, items of arts and crafts and folk art. A special section of the exposition is dedicated to important historical milestones in Venezuela, such as the Battle of Carabobo. Our pride is our collection of photographic portraits of our legendary leader Hugo Chavez.
The exhibition is one of many projects of international cooperation between Belarus and Venezuela.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All