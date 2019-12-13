PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Exhibition "National Security. Belarus-2022" to demonstrate developments of law enforcement agencies

The 1st International exhibition "National Security. Belarus-2022" will open today. All law enforcement agencies of Belarus have been invited to demonstrate their developments. It is the first of its kind dialogue platform for cooperative ties and business contacts.

