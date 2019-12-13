3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Exhibition "National Security. Belarus-2022" to demonstrate developments of law enforcement agencies
The 1st International exhibition "National Security. Belarus-2022" will open today. All law enforcement agencies of Belarus have been invited to demonstrate their developments. It is the first of its kind dialogue platform for cooperative ties and business contacts.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All