Exhibition in memory of Metropolitan Filaret to be held in the National Library of Belarus

"A Heart of Mercy" - a book and photo exhibition in memory of Metropolitan Filaret will open today at the National Library of Belarus. The exhibition includes 18 photo stands and more than 40 book publications of the first High Priest of Belarus.



The event will be held with musical accompaniment by the Metropolitan Choir of the Holy Spirit Cathedral. The result will be the signing of the Agreement on cooperation between the National Library of Belarus and the Minsk Theological Academy, which secures further implementation of projects for the preservation of cultural and book heritage.



