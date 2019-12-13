PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Exhibition-performance "Half" opens at National Center for Contemporary Arts

An art dialogue between the spectator and the artist is offered by an exhibition called "Half" at the National Center for Contemporary Arts. A creative project of Semyon Matalayantsa is demonstrated in three halls. Thanks to his creative imagination, the author turns any object into art: an ordinary door, vestibule, soap or letters.

The young artist works mainly in the genre - performance, installation. His work also includes graphic, painting, video installations and even literary works.

