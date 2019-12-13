TIBO-2021 exhibition opens in Minsk-Arena

New Internet solutions and presentation of mobile applications. The TIBO exhibition starts today in Minsk-Arena. The forum is held for the 28th time. Practical digital solutions for all sectors of the economy are in the focus of attention. The program includes forums and round tables, and the participants will share their best practices. For example, Beltelecom will present the My University application and its own online store. The third Eurasian Digital Forum will also take place at TIBO. Many foreign guests are expected. The exhibition will last all week and will end on Friday, June 10.