Еxhibition of military equipment and weapons MILEX-2021 continues in Minsk
The military equipment and armament exhibition MILEX-2021 continues in Minsk. Belarusian and Russian experts develop contracts for the supply of another batch of Su-30 aircraft to the armed forces, and a new batch of armored personnel carriers, which is due to arrive in our army in December. This became known on June 24 at MILEX. Bilateral meetings were held there, and a meeting of the CSTO Business Council took place as well. The parties discussed joint projects, cooperation and prospects. Along with foreign partners, the Belarusian Defense Ministry is also interested in acquiring and adopting the latest models.
The Ministry of Defense, of course, is interested in adopting and purchasing these samples in the interests of the Belarusian Armed Forces. As of today, according to the state armament program, some of these samples that are at the exhibition are already in service of the Armed Forces units, some of them are undergoing state testing and will be adopted for service in the near future. All of them will take part in the complex strategic exercise Zapad-2021.
The exhibition of military equipment and weapons MILEX-2021 continues today in Minsk. Bilateral meetings of the leadership of the state military industry and the Ministry of Defense with the heads of delegations, a meeting of the CSTO Council of members, a scientific conference, and, of course, the work of the forum itself are planned.
