Еxhibition of military equipment and weapons MILEX-2021 continues in Minsk

The Ministry of Defense, of course, is interested in adopting and purchasing these samples in the interests of the Belarusian Armed Forces. As of today, according to the state armament program, some of these samples that are at the exhibition are already in service of the Armed Forces units, some of them are undergoing state testing and will be adopted for service in the near future. All of them will take part in the complex strategic exercise Zapad-2021.

Sergei Simonenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Armament, Chief of Armament of the Armed Forces of Belarus