Exhibition-Fair "Recreation-2024" to be held in Minsk on April 18-20

The international exhibition-fair of tourist services "Recreation-2024" will be held in Minsk on April 18-20 with the participation of more than 300 exhibitors, writes BELTA.

This year the event will be held for the 26th time. The exhibition will take place on the site of Minsk-Arena in the building of the skating stadium. Belarus will be represented by all regions, a collective stand will be presented by Minsk. Among foreign participants are representatives of Cuba, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan. The Russian Federation will be represented by 16 regions including Nizhny Novgorod, Chelyabinsk, Kaliningrad, Vladimir, Smolensk, the republics of Bashkortostan, Dagestan, Karelia, and the city of St. Petersburg. In total, the exhibition is expected to gather more than 300 exhibitors. Each exhibitor is preparing surprises and entertainment content for visitors at their stands.

A large number of round tables on topical issues and sessions are planned. One of the key events of the business program will be the Russian-Belarusian Tourism Congress.