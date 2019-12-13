Exhibition fair of Department of Presidential Affairs starts in Palace of Republic

The exhibition fair of the enterprises of the Department of Presidential Affairs has started in the Palace of the Republic in the capital. There are new goods and services and hundreds of items of assortment here. Dairy and meat products are offered for tasting and purchasing on the spot. Health resorts of Belarus offer special prices on spa and sanatorium services. The exhibition will continue tomorrow.



Sustainability in today's environment



The system of the Presidential Administration is not only tourism, but also meat and milk production, auto transportation, conservation of folk traditions and crafts. There are seven dozen enterprises in total. Now, like everyone else, we are faced with difficult economic conditions. But this is not a reason to stop developing.



The enterprises producing meat and dairy products have also good indicators. The issue of import substitution has long been closed, now the task is to increase exports. Of course, adjusted for logistics realities. Despite this, markets that are waiting for us enough and to spare. Among them is the prospective Chinese market.



This is still a pilot project, but it will be tested at the most huge cultural events of this summer, including “Slavianski Bazaar” “Alexandria Gathers Friends”.



