Exhibition project "Rays of Light. Woman's Fate during Holocaust" presented at National History Museum

The National History Museum in cooperation with the Israeli cultural center "Nativ" at the Embassy of Israel in the Republic of Belarus presents the exhibition project "Rays of Light. The Fate of a Woman during Holocaust". An exhibition of 20 photo panels tells about the fates of the Jewish women during the WWII.



The exhibition consists of nine thematic panels: motherhood, resistance, creativity, faith and friendship through which the viewer can learn documentary stories of the fates of specific women and the inhuman conditions in which they found themselves.



