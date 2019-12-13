PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Iraqi airline's flight for refugees from Minsk to Erbil cancelled again

Among the refugees, there are people who are tired of the "European democracy" they encountered on the border with Poland. People decided to return to their homeland. Almost 1,900 people have already left Minsk. New departures were scheduled for November 29 and 30. But both of them were canceled, reported the National Airport.

