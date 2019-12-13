EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
More than 34 000 patients with confirmed COVID-19 recover and discharged from hospitals

The Ministry of Health updated the data. More than 34 000 patients, who previously had COVID-19, have recovered and been discharged from hospitals in our country. 56 657 people with positive coronavirus were registered. 800 435 tests were conducted. 331 patients with a number of chronic diseases and identified coronavirus infection died during the entire period of spread of the infection in the country.

