More than 34 000 patients with confirmed COVID-19 recover and discharged from hospitals

The Ministry of Health updated the data. More than 34 000 patients, who previously had COVID-19, have recovered and been discharged from hospitals in our country. 56 657 people with positive coronavirus were registered. 800 435 tests were conducted. 331 patients with a number of chronic diseases and identified coronavirus infection died during the entire period of spread of the infection in the country.
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
