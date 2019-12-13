Law enforcement officials' view of "peaceful" protests

Improvement, development and augmentation of our country's economy, this is what we should spend our time and energy for, rather than following the calls from foreign telegram channels, which do not lead to anything creative. And the so-called "peaceful protests" and unauthorized mass events are becoming aggressive and are accompanied by clashes with law enforcement agencies. Stones fly in the hands of law enforcement officers. Here is a look at the situation from the other side of the protests, from people trying to keep peace and order in the streets of the city.