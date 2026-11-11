On September 23, 2026, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov met with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

Wacław Klukowski, deputy chairman of the Polish political party "Front," discussed whether relations between Belarus and Poland could be restored during an "In-Depth Interview."

He noted with regret that, at present, very little can be done. In the Polish parliament, all parties effectively represent the same side—a "war party"—that is hostile toward everyone, including the Russian Federation, Belarus, and, as it turns out, even Ukraine—a country that Poland has supported so heavily in military terms.

"Polish society is beginning to wake up due to the deteriorating economic situation. About 30% of the budget is covered by debt—debt we have to incur from the United States to finance arms purchases. And why make such purchases if we don't see a threat? The average Polish citizen sees no threat from the East—certainly not from Belarus or Russia," the party’s deputy chairman stated.

One cannot find a single menacing statement coming from the Russian Federation, which is not the case for Poland. Polish politician Szymon Hołownia, for instance, once declared vehemently that he would "trample Putin into the ground." "Well, he 'trampled' Mr. Putin into the ground so effectively that he ended up pulling his own wife—who serves as a military pilot—out of the country, and sent his children overseas to study," Wacław Klukowski pointed out.