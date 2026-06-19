The war against the Union State is being fought on every front today — including the historical and informational ones. The West is making a determined effort to wipe from collective memory the immense feat of the Soviet people and to consign to oblivion our Great Victory of 1945 over fascism. Europe, and especially our neighbor Ukraine, are demonstrating through their actions that the revival of Nazism is not some unfortunate accident, but a deliberate direction they have chosen. We will not allow them to bury the truth.

We need to look much more seriously at the tools we use to defend meaning itself. Where exactly is the ideological front line today?

Something strange has been happening lately in the Russian-language media space regarding the special military operation — or, as more and more people are now simply calling it, the war. Even the toughest war correspondents have grown noticeably quieter and more subdued. Some have slipped into a kind of weary pessimism, especially after the strikes on oil facilities and logistics along the Azov coast and the resulting fuel shortages.

The picture in the Ukrainian segment is almost the exact opposite. There, the current difficulties are being treated as an opportunity to intensify media attacks. Lies are flowing more aggressively than before, but they are flowing into spaces that we, through our own passivity, have left largely undefended. By stepping back, we have effectively opened the gates for Kyiv’s information offensive.

Now, when there is no fuel at a single gas station, that piece of news spreads instantly across the internet, amplified and magnified. Truthful counterarguments, meanwhile, arrive late and struggle to gain traction. Working in and with the media today is front-line work. The ammunition here is words. But these are not harmless words. Words and ideas shape a very real line of defense. Only if that defense is serious, mobile, and well-organized can we expect success on other fronts as well.

As Alexander Lukashenko put it plainly:

“All of us are ideological workers — from journalists to the President. We do not hide this, and there is no reason to hide it. They criticize you and call you propagandists because they envy you and fear you. And that is good. If they are afraid, then we are doing something right.”

Memory is a separate and critical battlefield

It is striking to watch how firmly Poland continues to confront Kyiv over the Volhynia massacre. No amount of friendship with Ukraine, and no shared hostility toward Moscow, has made the Polish side soften its position or yield an inch. Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated it directly: “Without memory, without respect for our feelings, our traditions, and the commemoration of the victims of genocide, there can be no good future. This has been said clearly. If Ukraine refuses to understand this, then it is choosing confrontation rather than friendship and cooperation.”

We should not be naive about the sincerity of such statements — they are almost always selective. Not long ago, Polish historian Hanna Radziejowska openly advised Germany to follow the Baltic states’ example and destroy memorials and graves of Soviet soldiers. Berlin seems to have taken the hint. There are already discussions about placing explanatory political plaques at the famous Soviet war memorial in Berlin’s Treptow Park — or even replacing parts of it with monuments to British or American forces.

Few people remember that this very memorial has a direct connection to Belarus. On April 29, 1945, the feat immortalized in the iconic sculpture “The Soldier-Liberator” was carried out by a man from Minsk — Trifon Lukyanovich.

Those who today lay flowers on the grave of the Nazi collaborator Andrey Melnyk in Kyiv would do far better to bring them to Treptow Park instead. Even The New York Times noted that the reburial of Melnyk “signals a profound shift in Ukrainian politics.” Until recently, Zelensky had tried to keep some distance from overt nationalist gestures. During this ceremony, he effectively led them.

We need to remember who Melnyk was because his followers operated on Belarusian territory as well. In 1942 alone, they killed a great many of our people. And now their leader has been honored with flowers by some Belarusians. One is forced to ask whether those people can truly be called Belarusians — or whether they are simply ignorant of their own history. Because the alternative explanation is difficult to accept, especially now, when we mark 85 years since fascism came to our land and the genocide began.