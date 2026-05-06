The foundation of our present and the guarantor of our future is memory. This week, on the eve of the Great Victory, not only highlights how important these pages of history are for us Belarusians, but also conveys our readiness to defend our own.

Memory and the great feat of May 6 were discussed at the Palace of the Republic. Traditionally, on the eve of the Great Victory, a ceremonial gathering and concert of artists took place in the heart of Minsk. The leitmotif of the evening was the value of memory of this great feat and the importance of preserving and passing on the truth to posterity.

Ceremonial gathering for Victory Day

The honor guard company of the Minsk Military Commandant's Office held the national flags of the USSR and Belarus, the Victory banners, and the standards of the four fronts that liberated Belarus. A silent reminder and continuity marks the beginning of the solemn victory ceremony, a tradition that every year draws more than a full house.

Belarus remembers the long march to victory. This is what we carefully preserve and pass on to generations, what was and remains our greatest treasure. For 1,418 days and nights, Soviet soldiers, home front workers, partisans, and ordinary civilians fought together for their homeland. And later, they realized that it was not just for land, but for the right to be called Belarusians. It was a war of national annihilation.

And we will not allow this to be forgotten. Advancing state historical policy will continue to be our common, important task.

Today, in a number of European countries, monuments to Soviet soldiers are being torn down, and the places where soldiers died are being desecrated. And what will happen tomorrow? Will they build walls and new dividing lines?

Provocations give no reason to rest. The lessons of war are too cruel to ever allow such a thing to happen. Every third fatality represents only human losses.

At the Palace of the Republic in the capital, the solemn meeting and concert "The Feat of Fathers - The Pride of Descendants" united the ideas of intergenerational continuity and the preservation of historical memory. The emphasis was on the personal stories, feelings, and experiences of people whose lives were touched by war.

And in the audience, there were many with glittering medals on their chests: veterans of the Great Patriotic War, veterans of the Armed Forces, veterans of the Afghan War – those who witnessed the pain and destruction with their own eyes. Today, they wish only one thing for their former comrades.

Undoubtedly, today's veterans are the main heroes and symbols of our shared Victory. Unfortunately, time is merciless, and the number of eyewitnesses and participants in the war is dwindling. Support and assistance are the least we can and do.

Events and an entire era seemed to come alive that evening on the stage of the Palace of the Republic.

Someone was uninhibited in their emotions, literally experiencing the storyline, where generations – from the veterans of the Great Patriotic War to the present day – reflect a collective image of the Belarusian people. And then, as now, we are united and determined to contribute to the future in both word and deed.