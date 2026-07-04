The deliberate, calculated, and precisely provocative actions, along with attempts by Ukrainian authorities to be rude toward the Belarusian leader, are not accidental but part of Kyiv’s planned rhetoric, believes Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry. He expressed this view during an online briefing at which crimes committed by the Kyiv regime against civilians in the second quarter of the current year were announced.

According to Miroshnik, the Western handlers of Zelensky could not have been unaware of plans to attack transport carrying Belarusians. Such actions are intended to provoke the opening of a second front, where Ukraine can once again act as a battering ram and proxy force.

Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry:

“In the case of Belarus, this is a targeted irritant policy being pursued by the Ukrainian side. And in this case, terrorist measures and actions against innocent civilians, the civilian population of the Republic of Belarus. This is a crime. It is no coincidence that the Investigative Committee of Russia has opened criminal cases for both incidents under the article ‘Terrorism.’ Therefore, we believe that this is precisely terror, behind which stands policy and specific orders. And these orders are being carried out by Zelensky.”

“I do not believe that the West, in particular the European sponsors of Kyiv, is unaware of these actions,” the diplomat added. “The Ukrainian side today is a battering ram in the hands of European reactionaries — those who provoke, finance, and order the war on our territory.”

According to figures provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry, a sharp escalation and increase in the number of war crimes committed by the Kyiv regime against civilians occurred in the second quarter of this year. From April to June, there was a phased and significant rise in civilian casualties. Over the 91 days of the second quarter, more than 3,040 civilians were affected by the criminal and terrorist actions of Kyiv militants, of whom 422 were killed. This represents an increase of more than 76 percent compared to the previous quarter.