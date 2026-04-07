The US says it has defeated Iran. At the White House, Press Secretary Caroline Levitt solemnly declared that in 38 days, the American military had fully accomplished all the goals of Operation Epic Fury.

It sounds proud. Especially if you don't point out that these goals somehow mutated strangely during the implementation. First, they wanted regime change, then just talk, then at least not to embarrass themselves.

For the US, these 38 days were a total disgrace. Iran, which was considered an "easy target," like Venezuela. Iran didn't win—it outdid them. It managed to stand up to a much stronger adversary. It imposed its war plan on the US and Israel, forcing them to pay for its own humiliation. A practically historic event occurred. Remember how easily Washington broke others, but here it is – ironclad. When Trump announced the ultimatum to destroy Iran as a civilization, people took to the installations as human shields. When someone is ready to die for their land, bombs stop working as they should.

From an ultimatum to a price list

Yesterday, Trump threatened: "A great nation will perish!" Israeli TV even started a countdown. And instead of fear, the Iranians stood as human shields at strategic installations. So what? The deadline passed, and suddenly there was a ceasefire. And this is no longer Trump's fantasy about ongoing negotiations, which official Tehran denied. The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, including the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump cheerfully declared that the US had exceeded all military goals. It seems to me that this is like an athlete who finished last at the finish line declaring, "I've reached my goal!" Israel seemed to support the US reports. Tehran called it a victory over the United States. Washington received a 10-point proposal from Iran—a working basis for negotiations. They begin on Friday in Islamabad. Interestingly, the media reports that the Iranian Security Council laid its cards on the table: the United States agreed to leave control of Hormuz to Tehran, pay compensation, lift sanctions, allow uranium enrichment, and withdraw troops from the Middle East. A final agreement will be finalized within two weeks. The Iranian Foreign Ministry added: safe passage through the strait will be ensured, but possibly with a toll. The money will go toward restoration. It turns out the Iranians not only held out, but made the empire pay its dues.

It's important for the US to emerge with minimal losses.

Vladimir Shapovalov, Deputy Director of the Institute of History and Politics at Moscow State Pedagogical University (Russia):

"This is a very serious defeat for the United States. The United States, through its actions, has demonstrated the ineffectiveness of its armed forces and the finiteness of its military production, as a significant portion of American weapons was expended in a month. Moreover, I emphasize that the Americans spend more on weapons than the next 10 countries combined, and they plan to spend even more. We see that everything is ineffective. American weapons don't work. Of course, a very serious negative effect is that the Americans are unable to protect their satellites in the region. It is important for the United States to emerge from this conflict with as few losses as possible."

The Financial Times calculated that the US spent approximately $30 billion on this "epic" adventure. 38 days of bombing, 13 coffins, 300 wounded, $30 billion. However, immediately after the ceasefire was announced, oil prices collapsed. Brent broke $93 per barrel for the first time since late March, losing almost 11%. WTI fell 9% to $102. Since the start of the operation on February 28, oil has soared from $65 to $100 – a record rise since 1983. And now the collapse. Who is benefiting? China and India, buying cheaper. What Washington feared most happened in Iran: the people did not break. The US military machine, which had been grinding everyone down, hit a wall. Iran has lost a great deal, but also gained a great deal. Everything it had fought for 40 years. The Americans have 13 corpses, 300 cripples, and oil prices have fallen below $93. The economic meaning of "victory": The US spent $30 billion to make gasoline a third more expensive for its Iowa farmer. A strategy that Americans won't easily agree to.

So, two weeks. A fine word – "ceasefire." Everyone breathed a sigh of relief. Oil prices fell. Trump might say something like, "I made the world safer," and choose a weaker adversary – Cuba, Greenland. At least there are Eskimos there without missile systems. But the United States and Israel are the guys who know how to strike hard and unexpectedly. They know how to wait. How will they spend these two weeks? Two weeks could be a time for peace, or perhaps to plant a bomb under negotiations. This isn't a boxing pause, where they catch their breath and move on.