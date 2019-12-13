What awaited Belarus after coup d'état?

What awaited Belarus after the planned coup d'état? Experts and guests of the new issue of the “Editors' Club” discuss the interview of the imprisoned conspirator. How much does it cost to kill the president and how were the sponsors of political terror going to be paid back? The oligarchs again failed to take the Belarusian industrial giants.

Alexei Belyaev, dean of the BSU Faculty of Journalism:

"Yuri Zenkovich, convicted of organizing a conspiracy to seize state power in Belarus is an American citizen. And it was all based on the holy belief that money decides everything. And the question was only about who to pay, who to bribe? They thought that they would find people, massively, for money, and judging by what was voiced in this wonderful movie of yours (“Killing Conspiracy. Target - Lukashenko” - Editor's note), for little money, would be ready to commit such crimes”.