"Of course, they're now being pushed by the frontline, which is rapidly moving toward Kiev, and by their American partners, because, fundamentally, the Americans don't need this war. They've accomplished all their goals. They've ousted Russia from the European hydrocarbon market. Previously, Russian pipeline supplies to the European Union accounted for 40%. Can you imagine what that figure is? Now that figure has fallen tenfold. So, it seems the Americans have accomplished their economic goal. They're no longer interested in anything further, because they understand perfectly well what this collapse could lead to, including at the front. Therefore, both the Americans and the Russian army are now trying to force the Kiev regime to sign at least some kind of draft agreement," the expert noted.