What Polish plans does Belarus interfere with?
Poland has its own program for the collapse of Russia, which has existed since the 19th century and is called "Prometheism". It was approved by Mr. Jozef Pilsudski. And this is Polish fascism. Political observer, Russian military expert Alexander Artamonov told about this in the program "Panorama". "At one time, Pilsudski went to Japan and offered the Japanese samurai his network of contacts in the territory of the Russian Empire to undermine first the Russian Empire, and then the Soviet Union. In general, Pilsudski's program was aimed at destroying Russia and creating an embryonic Catholic empire together with the Vatican, the expert recalled.
According to him, relying on the American government, they are now trying to create this project again. "Since Belarus is not happy with this (it wants to remain a neutral country, an independent country), then, naturally, the Polish Prime Minister and the Polish President feel this as a kind of acuteness," explained Alexander Artamonov.
The Poles have a certain hereditary attitude towards both Ukrainians and Belarusians, the political observer believes. "I have not forgotten in any way (especially since my great-grandmother was Polish, born in Mstislav) about how the Poles call Ukrainians. They called the inhabitants of Galicia "cattle." A very harsh word. That is, there is a completely agrarian, primitive, rude population. It is unlikely that they called the inhabitants of Western Belarus anything else. In this regard comes the Polish desire to rise at the expense of neighbors and create their own Catholic empire. Moreover, the history of my family is largely connected precisely with this confrontation and with the constant struggle on the western borders of our Slavic world," he said.
