Poland has its own program for the collapse of Russia, which has existed since the 19th century and is called "Prometheism". It was approved by Mr. Jozef Pilsudski. And this is Polish fascism. Political observer, Russian military expert Alexander Artamonov told about this in the program "Panorama". "At one time, Pilsudski went to Japan and offered the Japanese samurai his network of contacts in the territory of the Russian Empire to undermine first the Russian Empire, and then the Soviet Union. In general, Pilsudski's program was aimed at destroying Russia and creating an embryonic Catholic empire together with the Vatican, the expert recalled.

According to him, relying on the American government, they are now trying to create this project again. "Since Belarus is not happy with this (it wants to remain a neutral country, an independent country), then, naturally, the Polish Prime Minister and the Polish President feel this as a kind of acuteness," explained Alexander Artamonov.