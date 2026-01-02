A "Ground-Based" Development Program: What Tasks Does the All-Belarusian People's Assembly Set for Belarus in the New Five-Year Plan?

In the program "Topical Interview," Natalia Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly, shared her impressions of participating in the 7th All-Belarusian People's Assembly, revealed the key points of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's address to the nation and parliament, and discussed how the adopted socioeconomic development program for the next five-year plan will impact the lives of every region and every family in Belarus.

Natalia Kochanova describes participating in the country's main forum as a special experience, filled with a sense of pride and responsibility: "It's a feeling of special belonging to my country and my people."

According to her, the All-Russian People's Assembly was filled with a unique atmosphere of unity among like-minded people, people who share the country's problems and strive to make it even more beautiful and independent. This aura, Natalia Kochanova emphasized, places a special obligation on each delegate to continue working to implement their plans.

Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly, Natalia Kochanova

Responding to a question about the most memorable points of Alexander Lukashenko's Address, Natalia Kochanova highlighted several fundamental pillars:

Regional development: This topic is particularly close to home for the Polotsk native. She emphasized the importance of continuing the "One District - One Project" policy and opening new industries in small towns, which creates jobs and improves the quality of life.

Peaceful foreign policy: Natalia Kochanova noted that Belarus has always been and remains a peaceful country, doing everything possible to maintain stability, while also learning from the past and strengthening its security. "Belarus is a peace-loving country today, as it always has been. Wars have broken out on our soil through no fault of our own, but we are doing everything we can to maintain peace," the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic emphasized.

Everyone's Responsibility: Natalya Kochanova cited the President's idea that the country's future depends on the contribution of every citizen as a key message. "When you're given clear objectives, you simply have to complete them. What's easier? The President tells you what to do because it yields results," she noted.

Support for Domestic Manufacturers: Saturating the domestic market with high-quality Belarusian goods was also identified as a key objective. "Our people should see high-quality, good products produced by our companies on our shelves," the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic stated.

Address by the President of Belarus to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly

Commenting on the socioeconomic development program for the next five years, Natalya Kochanova explained why the seven selected priorities—demographic security, human development, creating a high-quality and comfortable living environment, accelerating technological development, strong regions, strengthening the state's defense capability, and realizing tourism potential—are fundamental.

"They stem from the Earth, from the needs of every person," she said. Each of these points directly determines quality of life, family well-being, and prospects for personal development.

During the discussion of the priorities of the new five-year plan, Natalya Kochanova specifically highlighted the topic of regional development, emphasizing that it is "the cornerstone" of both the current and upcoming five-year plans. For her, as someone who has lived her entire life in the region, this area has deeply personal and professional significance.

The Speaker of the Council of the Republic highlighted specific examples of strategic importance for the entire country, such as major investment projects at the Naftan and Polimir enterprises in Novopolotsk.

Speaking about tourism, Natalia Kochanova, a passionate fan of domestic tourism, recommended visiting ancient Polotsk, the Brest Fortress, and the castles in Nesvizh and Mir. She noted the growing popularity of gastronomic, industrial, and health tourism in the country. "Belarus is interesting to many. And you proudly note that Belarus is known, loved, and appreciated," she concluded, recalling the country's ranking in the world's top 50 most visited countries.

Polotsk