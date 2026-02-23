What technologies are being used to repair road defects after winter?

Forecasters in Belarus are predicting above-zero temperatures this week. The fluctuations we've experienced this winter, from deep below freezing to warmer temperatures during the day, have naturally affected road conditions – potholes, cracks, and ruts are unmistakable. The President has ordered the prompt restoration and repair of roadways. Particular attention is being paid to repairing suburban roads. Work is being carried out in an intensified manner.

A typical picture in cities at the end of winter: sudden temperature changes deteriorate road surfaces – potholes, cracks, and ruts appear. Repairing this damage is the direct responsibility of road services, which are currently working in an intensified mode. For example, today in the Sovietsky District, several critical potholes have already been repaired – crews filled them with factory-made asphalt concrete. The work continues.

Roads are monitored around the clock: on-duty technicians promptly identify defects, and critical potholes are repaired within 24 hours. Since the beginning of the year, 17 square meters of damaged pavement have already been repaired in the capital.

The Head of State also instructed road workers to use bitumen and cement where necessary. The main focus is on concreting. Moreover, the country has the necessary technologies, equipment, and materials, including developments that allow work even in freezing temperatures.

Scientists are promoting the implementation of new repair methods. The laboratories of the Belarusian Road Research Institute develop technologies and materials, conduct research and testing in road and bridge construction. One of the institute's key achievements is its own import-substituting additive for asphalt concrete mixtures.