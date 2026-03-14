When will negotiations between US, Iran, and Israel become possible?

"I think negotiations are theoretically possible. But not now. Regarding the terms, one side must suffer the collapse of its hopes. I'm not talking about complete defeat. But it must become clear that what one side is counting on won't happen. Each of the opposing sides has its own vision of victory. When they say that for Iran, victory simply means the current government has held its own, that's not true. The Iranians are stating roughly how they see their victory. It's that American bases have left the region. American influence has generally declined. Some compensation has been paid, and so on. That's how they see their victory."