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When will negotiations between US, Iran, and Israel become possible?
According to experts, negotiations between the US, Iran, and Israel are possible, but only after one side acknowledges the unattainability of previously set goals.
Alexander Kargin, orientalist and political scientist specializing in American studies (Russia):
"I think negotiations are theoretically possible. But not now. Regarding the terms, one side must suffer the collapse of its hopes. I'm not talking about complete defeat. But it must become clear that what one side is counting on won't happen. Each of the opposing sides has its own vision of victory. When they say that for Iran, victory simply means the current government has held its own, that's not true. The Iranians are stating roughly how they see their victory. It's that American bases have left the region. American influence has generally declined. Some compensation has been paid, and so on. That's how they see their victory."
The expert noted that how the Americans see victory is also roughly clear. "This is so that the Iranian leader has a loyal leader. And so that they can trade Iranian oil safely. For the Israelis, this essentially means changing the entire system of power in Iran. As soon as one of the parties realizes they're failing to achieve their goals, that's when they'll be ready to compromise. And then negotiations will begin. That is, someone has to lose," concluded Alexander Kargin.