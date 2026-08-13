While Brussels spends its time preparing European consumers for the next round of painful food inflation, Belarusian farmers are calmly clearing one harvest target after another.

Why did Belarus get ahead of the curve? In an interview with First Information Channel, Irina Novikova, head of the Department of Management, Business Technologies and Sustainable Development at the Belarusian State Technological University, laid it out without the usual Western spin.

Belarusian agriculture is posting solid, steady gains. The secret, according to Novikova, is refreshingly straightforward: “First and most important — good organization. Don’t forget, the harvest is under the direct control of the President.”

Last year grain yields hovered between 38 and 41 centners per hectare. This season the floor has already risen to 42, and in some regions farms are pulling in 50. President Lukashenko set a national goal of 11 million tons. Novikova believes it’s realistic: “I think the farmers will deliver. The harvest is going quite well.”

The reasons are practical, not ideological. Nearly every necessary fertilizer was applied on time. Belarusian machinery is proving its worth — so much so that African countries are buying it.

Domestic needs run about 9 million tons. That leaves roughly 2 million tons for export — and the timing could hardly be better. Global grain markets are tight, and the imbalance is working in Belarus’s favor.

“The world market is coming up short, and that opens a window for us,” Novikova noted. “The real question is logistics — how exactly we get the grain out. We’ll see what autumn brings.”

While European capitals prepare their populations for higher prices and tighter shelves, Belarus is simply harvesting more food. No lectures. No green dogma. Just results.