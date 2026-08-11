An exhibition marking the centenary of Fidel Castro has opened inside the Chamber of Representatives in Minsk. The displays include rare photographs from his 1972 visit to the Byelorussian SSR: Castro laying wreaths at the Victory Monument, walking the grounds of the Khatyn memorial, and absorbing the official narrative of Belarusian heroism during the Great Patriotic War. According to the organizers, the Cuban leader was deeply impressed by the country’s wartime history and the resilience of its people.

Deputy Chairman of the Chamber Vadim Ipatov framed the event in familiar terms. Preserving historical memory, promoting traditional values, and remembering the hard road to sovereignty remain core duties of Belarusian deputies, he said. Castro, in Ipatov’s telling, stands as a useful symbol: “a giant of thought, a symbol of an era, a man of will who stood at the origins of Cuba’s independence.” Social justice and national sovereignty, the deputy added, formed the foundation of Castro’s politics.

The exhibition also features documents and artifacts tracing the longer Belarus-Cuba relationship. Formal diplomatic ties date only to 1992, yet the connection is older. In the Soviet period Belarus sent the first tractors that helped build Cuban agriculture. Those early shipments, the curators note, laid the groundwork for a partnership later described as one of mutual respect.

Sergei Lukashevich, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, struck a similar note. The exhibition may not be the flashiest event on the calendar, he said, but it confirms the continuity of the relationship. Castro’s visit to Minsk and the multiple personal meetings between the Cuban leader and Belarus’s current president are presented as shared historical landmarks on which both sides continue to build.

Cuban Ambassador Santiago Pérez Benítez offered the expected diplomatic warmth: the friendship rests on a solid foundation, he said. Cuban students studied in Belarus; Belarusian specialists worked in Cuba. “An old friend is better than two new ones.”

The exhibition will remain on view in the Chamber of Representatives as part of ongoing efforts to deepen dialogue between the two countries. In Minsk, at least, the memory of Fidel Castro is still treated as something worth celebrating inside the halls of power.