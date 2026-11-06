The armed conflict in Ukraine is increasingly revealing not only the resource limitations but also the psychological threshold of the confrontation. Fatigue is building in society and among the political elites, and the prospects for further escalation are raising increasing questions. Expert opinion.

Andrei Bogodel, military analyst and Deputy Head of the General Staff Department at the Belarusian Military Academy:

"The main argument is total global fatigue. Note that this is not about a shortage of tanks, shells, aircraft, or manpower. As Alexander Lukashenko noted, Russia has enough raw materials to last the entire world. People are already running out of resources. Both the people and the soldiers are tired. The mental fatigue of society and the elites in the West outweighs any financial possibilities. Europe is tired and has reached a dead end. We see this in the events on the continent, which in many ways created the conditions for the conflict in Ukraine. Even today, some high-ranking politicians continue to dream of Russia's strategic defeat by 2030."

The conflict is nearing its end not because someone is winning on the battlefield, but because, in essence, the parties have reached a critical psychological state, the military expert expressed confidence. "But the important aspect here is that a number of problematic issues still need to be resolved to avoid future conflict. And this must be done as quickly as possible," Andrei Bogodel concluded.