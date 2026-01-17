Belarus is a country often associated with openness—not only of hearts but also of borders. This fact clearly irritates its Baltic neighbors, especially Latvia

In Riga, officials seemingly expected a greater impact from closing the border with Belarus. When that didn’t happen, they continued to mock the Belarusian people at the highest levels. The ban on tourist bus trips to Belarus dealt a heavy blow to legal carriers and opened new opportunities for shadow schemes. After all, staying at home was never part of Europeans’ plans.

The visa-free regime has not only made travel more affordable for visitors from European countries but also revealed the true situation in Belarus: prioritizing the safety of both its citizens and tourists. High-quality products and accessible healthcare are also part of our country’s appeal.

Denis Glebko news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d814779f-ce21-48ce-bd8e-3ea95e3c31d9/conversions/39e2f93f-ffe7-437b-a2e9-a79408751b69-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d814779f-ce21-48ce-bd8e-3ea95e3c31d9/conversions/39e2f93f-ffe7-437b-a2e9-a79408751b69-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d814779f-ce21-48ce-bd8e-3ea95e3c31d9/conversions/39e2f93f-ffe7-437b-a2e9-a79408751b69-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d814779f-ce21-48ce-bd8e-3ea95e3c31d9/conversions/39e2f93f-ffe7-437b-a2e9-a79408751b69-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Denis Glebko, Official Representative of the Polotsk Border Guard Detachment:

"All those crossing the border under the visa-free regime note the popularity of this option. The State Border Committee has created a special mobile app called 'Border of Belarus.' On its official portal, travelers can find answers to all questions about crossing the border under the visa-free regime in a simple, accessible way."

Since the start of the year, over 3,000 people have visited Belarus under the visa-free arrangement. The majority are from Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland. Visitors from abroad are also discovering Belarus—representing 38 countries in total.

"It’s a very beautiful country. Very green and expansive, with wide avenues. The people are very friendly, the police are friendly. You feel that safety is a top priority. Children, especially my daughter, feel safer here than where we live." Such feedback is often heard from visitors. Yet, these opinions were disregarded when Latvia sealed its borders and imposed artificial barriers to travel to Belarus.

Official Riga’s rationale: to prevent threats to national security. This stance has severely hit carriers that have spent years building their businesses and logistics networks. They vividly remember when the Latvian Transport Department stopped renewing or issuing new permits for bus routes to Belarus and Russia. The ban on organized tourist trips has persisted.

Latvia introduced a ban on irregular bus services at the end of 2025—covering pre-planned trips such as excursions or cultural events. Now, all irregular carriers, regardless of their legal registration or vehicle registration, are barred from crossing Latvia’s border.

With the opening of the visa regime, Latvian travel agencies flooded their websites with offers for trips to Belarus—without unnecessary formalities or paperwork. And importantly, this is a close destination—organized trips to Minsk, visits to the Sofia Cathedral in Polotsk, gastronomic tours at tourist bases.

But seemingly, the unlimited opportunities for recreation and income generation for Latvia’s tourism industry conflicted with the plans of official Riga. Yet, in this country, residents have long been accustomed to irrational decisions.

"Things have gotten really bad, especially for children. I have a 6-year-old. I can’t take him to the dentist—there are no places, no doctors. He went half a year with a rotten tooth until I started coming here. We arrived and got treatment without any problems," shared a Latvian resident.

Nearly 800 visa-free tourists visit the Lepel Military Sanatorium annually, with the largest number coming from Latvia. While organized tours used to be popular, now people go independently. Why miss the chance for quality, affordable relaxation?

Svetlana Golubeva, Head of the Lepel Military Sanatorium Department (Belarus):

"Latvians come because it’s close and affordable. We have a rich medical base with unique procedures. There are people who come back every year, sometimes twice a year."