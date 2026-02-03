Belarus is closely monitoring developments in India. How should Belarusians react to the news of the agreement between India and the EU – with caution or acceptance? Is the country planning to reform and redirect its supplies from Belarus to EU countries? Ful Kant Jha, founder of JFK (India), answered these questions in a "Topical Interview."

"The EU can't replace the products Belarus can offer on the Indian market because Belarus sells a lot of fertilizer to India. Europeans buy fertilizer from Belarus themselves, so what can they do about it? Belarus has many other agricultural products that have great potential in India. The EU can't compare to Belarus in the agricultural sector," the source believes.

The founder of the Indian company JFK noted that Belarus also has a strong defense industry. Furthermore, India is always short of wood, while the Belarusian government produces a lot of high-quality furniture. "The fact that India signed an agreement with the EU has nothing to do with the Indian and Belarusian markets. The European Union can only provide intermediary services, but they have nothing to offer that India buys. Of course, they can sell fertilizers and some military equipment, but Belarus is more competitive in these areas," the interview guest explained.