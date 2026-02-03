Why is the issue of wetland conservation and restoration so important for Belarus?

Against the backdrop of climate change and the degradation of natural ecosystems, the issue of wetland conservation and restoration is particularly pressing. This remains a priority of Belarus's environmental policy. Currently, more than 860,000 hectares of wetlands remain in their natural or near-natural state (over 4% of the country's territory).

However, the hydrological regime of more than 516,000 hectares has been disrupted, increasing the risk of fires, droughts, and floods. To mitigate these threats, programs are being implemented to restore and rewet peatlands.

Alexander Kozulin, Head of the International Cooperation Sector at the State Scientific and Production Association "Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus":

"We conducted an inventory of all wetlands and peatlands and, together with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Natural Resources, and the Ministry of Energy, determined how we would use each peatland. We developed plans for each district. Now, each district has a map, a list of wetlands, a list of peatlands, and their future use plans."

Wetlands are home to over 40% of bird species, 35% of insect species, and over 15% of rare plants listed in the Red Book of Belarus.