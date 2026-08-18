Why Seoul Offered Pyongyang a Peace Deal — Expert Explains

South Korea has publicly proposed that North Korea begin negotiations on a formal peace agreement to replace the 1953 armistice. Belarusian military-political analyst Alexander Tikhansky explains the motives behind the offer.

On August 15, President Lee Jae-myung called on Pyongyang to drop mutual threats and start direct talks aimed at ending the technically ongoing state of war that has lasted more than 70 years. He suggested the discussions could also address practical steps to freeze further development of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal. Seoul has already softened its previous demand for complete denuclearization, focusing instead on preventing additional growth of the arsenal.

According to Tikhansky, the proposal is driven by a combination of practical concerns. South Korea faces a shifting security environment: deeper military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, the steady strengthening of Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile capabilities, and a more transactional approach from Washington under President Trump. Joint U.S.-South Korean exercises have been scaled back, raising questions in Seoul about the reliability and speed of American support in a crisis.

By offering talks without preconditions, South Korea aims to reduce the chance of accidental escalation, create mechanisms for managing tensions, and open limited space for independent diplomacy. A formal peace regime would replace the unstable armistice system and potentially ease the permanent state of high alert on the peninsula.

Tikhansky notes that the chances of rapid progress remain limited. North Korea continues to view the South as a hostile state and has shown little interest in bilateral dialogue that does not first address its core security demands. Still, the public offer itself signals Seoul’s recognition that the old formula — maximum pressure plus complete denuclearization as a precondition — is no longer workable in the current geopolitical reality.