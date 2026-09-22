Briton Will Eggerton to Present Belarus with an Accent in New Season on Belteleradiocompany

The new TV season from Belteleradiocompany brings surprises and unexpected projects. We’ve never seen our country quite like this before. Belarus with an Accent is a travel show on the "Belarus 1" channel, hosted by popular British blogger Will Eggerton. Meet Will Eggerton, the new host on "Belarus 1."

Will Eggerton, host of the show Belarus with an Accent:

"It’s exciting. I’ve always dreamed of being a presenter. Hello, London! I’m here to show the whole world what a beautiful country this is. I’m so happy that my dream has finally come true!"

For instance, in Zhodino, Will cooked our national draniki (potato pancakes), while in Ratomka, he not only encountered local wildlife but also got acquainted with our national art and folklore. And it seems he has grown even more fond of our country.

Will Eggerton, host of the show Belarus with an Accent:

"Thank you so much. It’s really cool visiting museums, factories, and places like that. It’s interesting because the people are truly passionate about what they do. You can see it right away. I find it fascinating, too. They share that enthusiasm, and I pick up on it immediately. I don’t know how to put it into words, but they are genuinely great to talk to because you can see how much they love what they do."

Will Eggerton has already become a popular online figure in Belarus. Originally from Manchester, he wears almost exclusively bright lime-green clothing and has truly embraced the country, frequently showcasing Belarus beautifully on his social media channels. It feels as though his role as the host of this project was simply meant to be.

Olga Salamakha, Deputy General Producer at Belteleradiocompany:

"We have an unusual host. His name is Will. He’s a pretty popular vlogger—everyone knows him. He’s the guy who wears lime-green shorts and a T-shirt, come winter or summer. Why did we decide to bring him on as a host? Because we wanted a fresh perspective—a unique, foreigner’s view of our country. Naturally, he’s absolutely thrilled; he’s already planning to bring his grandmother here, as she also dreams of seeing Belarus. We’re traveling all over Minsk, its surroundings, and the country’s regions—with 53 episodes planned in total. Over the course of the year, we’ll be gradually surprising Belarusian viewers and telling the story of our country with a British accent."

The Belarus with an Accent project will allow viewers to see our country from a different angle and appreciate once again just how unique it is.

Will Eggerton:

"Belarus, thank you for welcoming me. I love you all—sending hugs and kisses!"