Winner of "Beauty of Belarus" pageant urges women not to stop at having just one or two children

Throughout the day, prominent Minsk residents, international guests, and young stars will visit to congratulate the Belarusian capital on City Day.

Anna Matskevich—an ideological affairs specialist at the Belarusian State Academy of Aviation and winner of the "Beauty of Belarus 2026" pageant—visited the studio with her husband, Vladimir, and their son.

The guests spoke about family values, child-rearing, and the advantages of Minsk, highlighting the city's safety, cleanliness, cultural life, and continuous development.

Anna encouraged Belarusian women not to limit themselves to having only one or two children, emphasizing that raising a large family brings special happiness and strengthens love. She also noted the important role mothers play in passing on family and societal values.

The family wished for the capital to continue developing and prospering, and to remain a comfortable place for people to realize their potential in both their family lives and their careers.